Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne issued a new update Tuesday evening regarding the championship game versus Ohio State.

The college football world went into a frenzy on Tuesday. A report surfaced indicating the College Football Playoff National Championship may have to be postponed in light of Ohio State’s current COVID situation.

The Buckeyes and Crimson Tide are currently scheduled to meet in Miami next Monday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. ET. A postponement would push the game back to Jan. 18 to allow Ohio State time to recover from COVID issues. That may not be necessary, though.

Byrne, Alabama’s athletic director, spent the afternoon on the phone with Ohio State AD Gene Smith. Both schools are “focused” on playing next Monday, Jan. 11, per Byrne’s latest tweet.

“Ohio State AD Gene Smith and I have had multiple conversations,” Byrne tweeted. “Both schools are focused on playing in the @CFBPlayoff Championship Game on January 11th.”

Well, there you have it. As of right now, delaying the title game doesn’t appear necessary.

Postponement wouldn’t be the end of the world, though. The College Football Playoff committee wants both the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide at full strength.

Ohio State was down a few key players when it played Clemson in the semifinal last week. Despite not being at full strength, the Buckeyes took care of business defeating the Tigers 49-28.

Delaying the national championship figures to be much easier than delaying the semifinal. If Ohio State’s cases continue to amass, a postponement may be inevitable.

Right now, the Buckeyes and Tide are on track to meet next Monday as currently scheduled.