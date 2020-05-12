Alabama AD Responds To Paul Finebaum’s Report

Word on the street is Alabama has reached out to TCU just in case USC is unavailable to play Week 1, per Paul Finebaum. Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne addressed the report Tuesday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide are unsure if the Trojans will be able to play Week 1. The Pac-12 has discussed playing a conference-only season in the midst of the pandemic. Less travel would better ensure the safety of players and staffs. Parts of the West Coast have been hit hard.

But it would leave other schools – which are scheduled to play non-conference contests against Pac-12 programs this upcoming season – in a bit of trouble. As a result, Finebaum reported Tuesday the Crimson Tide were eyeing TCU as a potential “backup opponent.”

But Alabama’s athletic director is still planning on the Tide facing the Trojans Week 1. Byrne sent Alabama football reporter Cecil Hurts a text saying “Our plan is to play USC.”

Received a text from Alabama AD @Greg_Byrne a few minutes ago in response to asking about possibility of an Alabama-TCU opener. His response: “Our plan is to play USC.” — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) May 12, 2020

Byrne may be set on playing USC. But he can’t be ruling out the possibility of playing TCU instead. The scheduling change would make sense for all programs involved.

The Horned Frogs also play a Pac-12 school to open the season, but may have to cancel. TCU’s campus is also only 18 miles away from AT&T Stadium which is the location of Alabama’s Week 1 contest against the USC Trojans. As previously said, the change would work for all schools involved.

But for now, it appears Byrne and the Crimson Tide are still planning on facing USC in Week 1.