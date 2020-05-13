On Tuesday night, Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd reported the season-opener between Alabama and USC “isn’t happening.”

The report came after ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum said Alabama was looking for a replacement for Week 1. “Told by two people I trust — USC v Alabama isn’t happening,” Cowherd said. “Trojans can’t even practice in LA potentially for several months. This is why Bama already talking to other possible opponents. Not official but understood.”

USC athletic director Mike Bohn denied the report was accurate. “We have every intention of playing our game against Alabama,” Bohn said on Twitter.

“I’d like to remind all our fans that this is an uncertain time and there will be much disinformation. We continue to explore every model for the 2020 football season,” he continued.

On Wednesday morning, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne responded to the report as well. “Like I told [Alabama beat reporter] Cecil hurt yesterday, our plan is to play USC.”

Like I told @CecilHurt yesterday, our plan is to play @USC_Athletics. Thanks for the tweet Mike 👍🏼. #RollTide 🐘 https://t.co/qIN6YHWKGM — Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) May 13, 2020

Earlier this week, San Diego State, Fresno State and San Jose State each announced they will not be offering on-campus classes this fall.

That decision sparked questions relating to other California colleges and universities. Despite questions surrounding the USC football program and its 2020 season, Bohn made it clear they plan to honor their schedule.

Byrne and Bohn appear to be on the same page when it comes to their season-opener. Fans of both programs hope they stay the course.