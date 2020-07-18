Earlier this week, a report suggested Alabama could have a new non-conference opponent for Week 1 of the 2020 college football season.

Gary Stoken of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic suggested Notre Dame as a potential opponent for Alabama. The season-opening matchup would either take place in Dallas, South Bend or Tuscaloosa.

Not long after that report emerged, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne decided to break the hearts of college football fans everywhere. The AD said there’s no matchup between the two teams – this season.

“Looking forward to our future [home and home] series with Notre Dame. However, contrary to reports, we will not be playing this season,” Bryne said on Twitter.

Looking forward to our future H&H series w/ @NDFootball. However, contrary to reports, we will not be playing this season. #RollTide 🐘 https://t.co/B3JV24sabb — Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) July 18, 2020

Earlier this week a former Notre Dame star suggested a potential matchup with an SEC team that would result in a “historic rivalry.”

During an appearance on Xtra 106.3 Radio, Brady Quinn said “Don’t be surprised if you hear about a Notre Dame vs SEC team this year.”

“Don't be surprised if you hear about a Notre Dame vs SEC team match up this year. One that is a historic rivalry!"

– @Brady_Quinn The guys discuss who could it be? @TugCowart @HMason14 pic.twitter.com/rNcEvQ0OkF — Xtra 1063 (@Xtra1063) July 16, 2020

Most just assumed that would be Alabama, considering the historic success of the two programs in the past. However, Greg Byrne through some cold water on those rumors this morning.

Alabama was scheduled to face off against USC in the season-opener. Last week, the Pac-12 announced it would play a conference-only schedule.

Now the matchup between USC and Alabama is up in the air. With Notre Dame out of the running as well, the Crimson Tide need to find a new opponent for Week 1.