Alabama Announces Fan Capacity For Spring Game Next Weekend

Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, the Alabama Crimson Tide limited their fan capacity at Bryant-Denny Stadium this past season to 20 percent. With the team’s spring game on the horizon, the program announced its updated stadium capacity.

Alabama has increased its fan capacity to 50 percent for its spring football game next Saturday. This means roughly 50,000 fans will be in attendance.

Even though Alabama is increasing is fan capacity for its spring game, the school made it clear that safety measures will still be in effect.

“Stadium capacity is set at 50% for the spring game,” Alabama said in a statement. “Facial coverings are required for entry into the stadium and to be worn at all times except when eating or drinking.”

Alabama’s spring football game next Saturday will be at 50% capacity per UA Athletics — Kyle Henderson (@Rivals_Kyle) April 10, 2021

The spotlight will be on five-star quarterback Bryce Young this spring. Not only is he expected to win the starting job for the Crimson Tide, he’s supposed to successfully replace Mac Jones.

It’s still too early to determine how Young will handle the starting gig for the defending champions, but running back Brian Robinson had some encouraging words to share about him earlier this week.

“He accepted the fact that being a quarterback, he has to be one of the most vocal guys on the offensive side of the ball, and he’s been doing a great job with that,” Robinson said.

Alabama’s spring game will air live on ESPN next Saturday.