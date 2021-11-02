Alabama Announces Former Player Grant Hill Has Died

The Alabama football program is dealing with a tragedy following the passing of former offensive lineman Grant Hill over the weekend.

Hill was just 26 years old. A Huntsville, Ala. native, he was a four-star recruit in the class of 2013 as well as a standout track and field performer.

Hill played for the Crimson Tide as a true freshman in 2013 before eventually leaving the football program. Recently, he was listed as an intern on the website for Madison Behavior Therapy.

“Grant Hill was a wonderful teammate and friend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this devastating time,” Alabama football said on Twitter.

Grant Hill was a wonderful teammate and friend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this devastating time. pic.twitter.com/OJiNHdo9bU — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 2, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with Hill’s family and friends during this horrible time.

Rest in peace, Grant.