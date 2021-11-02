The Spun

Alabama Announces Former Player Grant Hill Has Died

A panorama view of Bryant-Denny Stadium during an Alabama football game.TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 24: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers on October 24, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Alabama football program is dealing with a tragedy following the passing of former offensive lineman Grant Hill over the weekend.

Hill was just 26 years old. A Huntsville, Ala. native, he was a four-star recruit in the class of 2013 as well as a standout track and field performer.

Hill played for the Crimson Tide as a true freshman in 2013 before eventually leaving the football program. Recently, he was listed as an intern on the website for Madison Behavior Therapy.

“Grant Hill was a wonderful teammate and friend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this devastating time,” Alabama football said on Twitter.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Hill’s family and friends during this horrible time.

Rest in peace, Grant.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.