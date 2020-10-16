Alabama Announces New Update On Nick Saban Before Georgia Game

On Friday afternoon, Alabama offered an update on Nick Saban that has fans wondering if he’ll be able to step on the sideline.

Earlier this week, Alabama announced Saban tested positive for COVID-19. The news sent shockwaves through the college football world ahead of one of the biggest games of the season.

Initially, it didn’t look like Saban would have a chance to be part of that game. However, the school’s latest announcement has fans wondering.

Alabama announced Saban’s second test came back negative. If the head coach provides three negative tests, he’ll be able to get on the sideline for Saturday’s game against the Bulldogs.

From Alabama: Nick Saban's second PCR test returned negative. He needs three negatives to rule the original positive test as a false result. pic.twitter.com/iQ21dlR3xv — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 16, 2020

The school issued a statement suggesting Saban could return in time for the game.

“A PCR test was repeated Thursday by the SEC appointed lab and was negative,” the statement read. “For clarification, the initial positive result came from an outside lab we’ve used to supplement the SEC mandated testing.”

“He will continue to remain in isolation and receive daily PCR tests. Should he have three negative PCR tests through the SEC appointed lab, each 24 hours apart, the initial test would be considered a false positive pursuant to SEC protocols and he would be allowed to return.”

Earlier Friday, ESPN College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard suggested Saban would coach the game. “I believe Nick Saban will be on the field coaching tomorrow,” Howard wrote on Twitter. “Enjoy your Friday.”

Alabama and Georgia kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS.