Alabama Announces Non-Conference Series With Big Ten Program

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 35-28 in the 2018 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama has added a new home-and-home series series to its schedule for the 2032 and 2033 seasons.

In 2032, Alabama will travel to Minnesota to take on the Golden Gophers. The following year, the Crimson Tide will take on the Big Ten program in Tuscaloosa.

The first matchup is set to take place on Sept. 18, 2032. The second meeting is scheduled for Sept. 17, 2033.

Minnesota owns a 1-0 record all-time against Alabama. That win came in the 2004 Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee.

Both programs have officially announced this home-and-home series.

This could potentially be a huge deal for Minnesota. After all, the program has been on the rise with P.J. Fleck as the head coach.

Since 2019, the Golden Gophers have won 27 games. That's an impressive feat for Fleck.

As for Alabama, we just expect Nick Saban's squad to content for a national title every season.