Alabama Announces Official Update On DeVonta Smith

Alabama leads Ohio State by three touchdowns late in the third quarter. They might have to close the game out without DeVonta Smith.

Smith left the field after injuring his hand on Alabama’s first drive of the second half. After taking a hit on an incomplete pass, the Heisman Trophy winner came up lame.

Smith spent what felt like a significant amount of time in the blue medical tent on the Alabama sideline before eventually emerging. At that point, he made his way into the Crimson Tide locker room.

Alabama has officially declared Smith questionable to return with an unspecified hand injury, according to ESPN’s Allison Williams,

Before getting hurt, Smith racked up 12 catches, 215 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone. There was no doubt he was the best player on the field.

Incredibly, even with Smith out of action and fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle banged up, Alabama has not missed a beat on offense. The Crimson Tide scored on their first two possessions of the second half to take a 45-24 lead.

We’re just one quarter away from another national championship for Nick Saban and company.