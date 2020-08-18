Alabama football has announced its plans for fan attendance at Bryant-Denny Stadium this season.

The Crimson Tide will allow approximately 20-percent seating capacity at Alabama home games this season. The decision was made with the guidance and direction of the CDC and state public health officials.

Alabama will be one of the few college football programs with fans in attendance this season. The Crimson Tide will still have their home-field advantage, despite just 20 percent seating capacity.

Alabama will play a 10-game conference-only schedule this season. Five of the 10 games will be played at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama’s five home games includes visits from Texas A&M, Georgia, Missippi State, Kentucky and Auburn. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide will travel to play at Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee, LSU and Arkansas.

It’s going to be an interesting SEC season. LSU – the 2019-20 SEC champs – lost nearly all of its fire-power from last season. Meanwhile, Nick Saban and the Tide return key players. Though, the Tide will have to replace star QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Mac Jones is the most experienced quarterback for the Tide. It wouldn’t be too surprising if he wins the job. But five-star freshman Bryce Young has all the talent necessary to upend Jones for the starting gig.

Alabama opens its 2020 season on Sept. 26 against the Missouri Tigers in Columbia. The Tide’s first home game comes just a week later as they’ll play host to the Texas A&M Aggies.