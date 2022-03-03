The Spun

Alabama Announces Time, Date For Annual Spring Game

alabama football runs onto the field before the national championship.SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: The Alabama Crimson Tide take the field prior to the CFP National Championship against the Clemson Tigers presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Alabama will play its annual “A-Day” spring game on April 16 at 2 p.m. local time, per On3’s Nikki Chavanelle.

The annual scrimmage marks the last spring practice and a chance for fans to see the Crimson Tide before they begin fall camp. This year’s game takes place at Bryant-Denny Stadium on the Saturday before Easter.

According to Mike Rodak of AL.com, the school will honor Wilbur Jackson, its first Black scholarship athlete, and John Mitchell, its first Black varsity football player.

Admission is free to the public, and Alabama has not announced any capacity limits. Last year, per Rodak, the school capped attendance to 50,000 fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The game didn’t take place in 2020.

Nick Saban’s squad went 12-1 last season and fell short to Georgia in the NCAA national championship. Led by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide are expected to once again enter the season as a top-ranked school with title aspirations.

