Alabama Announces Time, Date For Annual Spring Game

Alabama will play its annual “A-Day” spring game on April 16 at 2 p.m. local time, per On3’s Nikki Chavanelle.

The annual scrimmage marks the last spring practice and a chance for fans to see the Crimson Tide before they begin fall camp. This year’s game takes place at Bryant-Denny Stadium on the Saturday before Easter.

According to Mike Rodak of AL.com, the school will honor Wilbur Jackson, its first Black scholarship athlete, and John Mitchell, its first Black varsity football player.

Admission is free to the public, and Alabama has not announced any capacity limits. Last year, per Rodak, the school capped attendance to 50,000 fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The game didn’t take place in 2020.

Ready to Roll. ⏰ 🔗: https://t.co/fSNTyPSG66 A-Day 🅰️

April 16th 2pm ct Homecoming. 🏟

October 22nd – Mississippi State#RollTide pic.twitter.com/Yu8hKEQQdJ — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) March 3, 2022

Nick Saban’s squad went 12-1 last season and fell short to Georgia in the NCAA national championship. Led by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide are expected to once again enter the season as a top-ranked school with title aspirations.