Alabama Appears To Throw Shade At Ohio State After National Title

On Monday night, Nick Saban led the Alabama Crimson Tide to their sixth national title since he took over the program.

The Crimson Tide dominated Ohio State over the final 35 minutes of action en route to a 52-24 win. The Buckeyes held tough in the first half, cutting Alabama’s lead to 21-17 with a field goal in the middle of the second quarter.

Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, it was all Alabama after that as the Crimson Tide outscored Ohio State 31-7 over the final 35 minutes of game action. Following the win, Alabama celebrated with a national championship poster.

After the poster was released, fans started noticing something. Alabama’s poster appeared to take a shot at Ohio State.

The poster read “The National Champions” a potential shot at Buckeyes fans who claim the correct terminology for Ohio State is “The Ohio State University.”

Check it out.

THE NATTY!!! Game Win Poster: Ohio State 🐘: 52 🌰: 24 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/tleMeNZDu6 — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) January 12, 2021

Of course, this could just be a coincidence.

However, fans are convinced the Crimson Tide did this on purpose. If they did, they can get away with it because of the absolutely dominant performance they put together on Monday night.

Quarterback Mac Jones threw for 464 yards and five touchdowns. Star wide receiver DeVonta Smith hauled in 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns – in the first half.

Running back Najee Harris had himself a great night as well. Harris racked up 158 total yards and three total touchdowns.