Alabama football loses assistant coaches almost every off-season, but Nick Saban is facing unprecedented staff turnover this year.

Crimson Tide cornerbacks coach Karl Scott is reportedly leaving Tuscaloosa for the NFL. The Alabama assistant is expected to accept a gig with the Minnesota Vikings, per college football insider Pete Thamel.

“Sources: Alabama cornerbacks coach Karl Scott expected to accept a job with the Minnesota Vikings. He’ll be Minnesota’s defensive backs coach,” Thamel tweeted on Saturday.



Saban will once again have to find a replacement, which isn’t anything new for the Alabama head coach.

Alabama football has become a coaching factory. Karl Scott is one of several Crimson Tide assistants to receive a promotion by other programs this off-season.

Most notably, former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian left Tuscaloosa for Austin just several weeks ago. Sark is the new head coach of the Texas Longhorns following the program’s firing of Tom Herman.

Scott is a big loss in particular because of his recruiting efforts. The former Alabama cornerbacks coach is one of the best recruiters in the nation as he consistently helped Saban wrangle in five-star recruits.

Alabama football will have to find a replacement that excels on the recruiting front to keep up its recruiting pace. Scott, meanwhile, appears to be off to the NFL.

He’ll join the Minnesota Vikings as the team’s defensive backs coach for the foreseeable future.