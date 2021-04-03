Alabama Basketball Superfan Passed Away Last Night

The Alabama basketball program mourned the loss of one of the team’s most ardent supporters on Saturday morning.

Late Friday night, Charlie Potter of BamaOnLine reported that Alabama superfan Cameron Luke Ratliff passed away after complications from COVID-19. He was just 23 years old.

Ratliff was a mainstay at Alabama games – both home and away. Those at the game could usually find him front and center in the student section. Earlier this week, the Crimson Tide supporter tweeted that he finished his college career having attended 44 of the Crimson Tide’s last 45 conference and postseason games, including 42 in a row.

Alabama’s official athletics Twitter account showed love for the man known as “Fluffopotomas” to other Crimson Tide faithful.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats was one of several SEC head coaches, including Auburn’s Bruce Pearl, who offered their condolences following Ratliff’s passing.

“Devastating news,” Oats said in a message on Twitter. “Doesn’t seem real. Fluff has been our biggest supporter since day one. Put all he had into our program. Loved sharing this ride with him. You’ll be missed dearly my man! Wish we had one more victory cigar and hug together. Roll Tide Forever.”

Our thoughts are with the Ratliff family and Alabama community during this difficult time.