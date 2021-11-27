Nothing has gone Alabama’s way in the first half of the Iron Bowl, as Nick Saban’s squad trails 7-0 at halftime.

Alabama entered this Saturday’s matchup as double-digit favorites. And yet, Auburn looks like the better team through the first 30 minutes.

The Crimson Tide came out so flat that Michael Casagrande of AL.com believes it might be the worst half of Alabama football that he has ever witnessed.

“Possibly the worst half of offensive football I’ve seen Alabama play in the 12 years I’ve covered the team,” Casagrande wrote on Twitter.

Auburn has done an excellent job of getting pressure on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. He ended the first half with just six completions for 70 yards.

Before he went in the locker room to address his team, Saban revealed what went wrong in the first half.

“Well, we can’t block them up front, obviously. The quarterback doesn’t have any time to operate,” Saban said. “We haven’t been able to run the ball effectively, so we’re getting in bad down and distance situations.”

Alabama will have to play the entire second half without star wideout Jameson Williams. He was ejected for targeting in the second quarter.

The second half of the Iron Bowl will resume shortly on CBS.