Longtime Alabama Assistant Reportedly Leaving For NFL Job

One of the most important pieces of the Alabama staff is leaving for the NFL.

According to multiple reports, longtime Nick Saban assistant Burton Burns is headed to the New York area. The New York Giants reportedly hired Burns to become the team’s new running backs coach.

Burns recently took an off-field role for the Tide, but reportedly wants to start coaching again.

The Giants are reportedly making that happen.

Burton Burns had told people close to him for a while that he eventually wanted to get back to coaching. Now, he'll get that opportunity with the Giants and will lead a group that includes one of the NFL's top young players, Saquon Barkley. https://t.co/5WhAx66449 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 18, 2020

Burns helped coach some of the best running backs Alabama has ever seen. He worked with the likes of Derrick Henry and Mark Ingram – who both went on to star in the NFL.

The latter sent a message to Giants running back Saquon Barkley. It sounds like Ingram is happy for his former coach and what Barkley could look like next season with Burns on the Giants staff.

“Best coach I ever had!! Saquon Barkley you blessed with this one young bull,” Ingram tweeted.

Barkley shined during his rookie season, but injuries derailed his 2019 season. With Burns on the Giants staff, the former Penn State star could be primed for a huge season in 2020.