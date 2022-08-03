Alabama Coach Nick Saban Has Heartfelt Message For Eli Gold

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Earlier today, Alabama announced that longtime radio play-by-play broadcaster Eli Gold will miss the beginning of the season.

Gold is dealing with health issues. The 68-year-old, who has been the voice of the Tide for more than three decades, will be temporarily replaced by Chris Stewart.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban shared a kind supportive message for Gold this afternoon.

“Eli has done a fantastic job of being the voice of our iconic brand at the University of Alabama for a long, long time," Saban said, via 247Sports' Charlie Potter. "Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, and we certainly hope that he has a speedy recovery. He’s a good friend.”

In addition to calling Alabama's regular season football games, Gold also hosts "The Nick Saban Show" and "Hey, Coach" programs.

Hopefully he will be back to fill all of those roles at some point this fall.