Alabama Coach Was Asked About His February Arrest

In the early morning hours of February 3, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was arrested for DUI.

Golding released a statement at the time of his arrest, but he discussed the matter more in-depth on Sunday at the Crimson Tide's training camp media day.

“There are consequences for making bad decisions,” Golding said, via AL.com. “And I made a very poor decision that affected a lot of other people than just myself. And it was selfish. And it opened up a lot of emotions for a lot of people, because people can be affected by making that decision. And I was wrong, and I’ve got to suffer the consequences for it.”

Golding also said he has done "a lot of things' since his arrest to "become a better person for it, as a father, a husband and a coach."



You can watch Golding's entire press conference from today below, thanks to Fan Nation's Bama Central.

Golding has been on staff at Alabama since December 2017. For the last four years, he has served as the team's defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach.

The Crimson Tide will open up their 2022 season against Utah State on August 3.