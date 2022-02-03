Breaking: Alabama Defensive Coordinator Arrested Thursday

On early Thursday morning, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was arrested on a DUI charge. The arrest took place in Northport, according to Michael Casagrande of AL.com.

As of now, Golding remains in the Tuscaloosa County Jail. Additional details regarding his arrest have not been released.

The Crimson Tide have not released a statement on Golding’s arrest. We’d imagine that’ll happen at some point this week.

Golding, 37, was hired by Alabama to be a defensive assistant in 2018. It only took him one season for him to work his way up to defensive coordinator.

Alabama’s defense has enjoyed some success under Golding’s leadership, winning a national title in 2020.

Before he joined Alabama’s staff in 2018, Golding spent two years as the defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach at UTSA.

Golding also had coaching stints at Southern Miss, Southeastern Louisiana, Delta State and Tusculum College.

We’ll provide additional updates on Golding’s situation when they’re available.