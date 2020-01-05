Alabama junior safety Xavier McKinney was one of the best defensive backs in the nation in 2019. He led the team in tackles and earned All-SEC honors for his efforts.

But McKinney is now eligible to enter the NFL Draft, and after a season that could land him in the first-round, he has made his decision.

Taking to Instagram, McKinney announced that he would be foregoing his senior year to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

My time in Tuscaloosa has been special, but I have reached a point in my career where I have to make a decision about my future. With much thought and consideration, I would like to announce that I will be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft. ROLL TIDE!

McKinney had a team-leading 95 tackles, along with 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, and three interceptions.

Among the multiple accolades McKinney has received are First-Team All-SEC honors this past year, and Defensive MVP honors at the 2018 Orange Bowl.

McKinney now heads into 2020 NFL Draft as one of the top safety prospects in the country.

As of writing, Tankathon‘s mock draft has McKinney going No. 25 overall to the Tennessee Titans.

Will Xavier McKinney be a first-round draft pick in April? And who will replace him in the Crimson Tide’s starting lineup?