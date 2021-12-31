Alabama Did Something On Opening Drive It Hadn’t In 10 Years

The Alabama Crimson Tide made a statement against the Cincinnati Bearcats on the first drive of the game. Nick Saban’s players drove straight down the field for a fairly easy touchdown, and did something very rare in the process.

Per ESPN’s Heather Dinich, Alabama ran the ball 10 times on that opening drive en route to a Slade Bolden touchdown catch. But those 10 runs on the opening drive were the most by any Alabama team since 2008.

That was November 1, 2008 – 13 years ago – when Saban’s Crimson Tide ran the ball 10 times on the opening drive against Arkansas State. It’s doubly surprising that it’s been so long since so many Alabama teams have been so run-heavy over the past decade-plus.

Starting running back Brian Robinson Jr. led the way with 37 yards, while Jameson Williams, Trey Sanders and QB Bryce Young combined for another 25 yards. The end result was a superb touchdown drive that didn’t even see Alabama go backwards once.

One more to put that drive into perspective for you: Alabama's 10 rushes on that opening drive were their most rush attempts on their first possession of a game since 2008 vs Arkansas State (also 10). per @ESPNStatsInfo … repeat, 2008!! — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) December 31, 2021

The Alabama Crimson Tide have had some incredible teams over the years. Last year’s team could have made the case for greatest team of all-time were it not for the schedule being reduced by two games.

But something about this team is special. Even though they’ve suffered a loss this year, their offense is such a well-oiled machine that winning the national title is starting to seem less like an achievement and more like a formality.

Maybe the Cincinnati Bearcats can change that narrative over the next few quarters. But they’ll be hard-pressed to stop a team that some of the best SEC programs couldn’t.