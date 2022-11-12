Alabama Eliminated From SEC Title Contention After LSU's Win

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Alabama and Ole Miss will square off this Saturday afternoon in Oxford. Believe it or not, the former has already been eliminated from contending for a spot in the SEC Championship Game.

The reason Alabama is eliminated from SEC West title contention is because LSU defeated Arkansas earlier today.

LSU will finish with an SEC record no worse than 6-2. Even if Alabama wins the next two games, LSU would own the tiebreaker.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, remains alive in the race for the SEC West. However, it needs to knock off Alabama today to stay in contention.

This is the first time since 2019 that Alabama won't represent the SEC West in the conference championship game. LSU dominated the conference that year.

In order to clinch a berth in the SEC title game, LSU has to win on Nov. 26 against Texas A&M.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, will need an LSU loss paired with wins over Alabama, Arkansas and Mississippi State.