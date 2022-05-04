Alabama Fading With Arch Manning: Fans React

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning has had one of the most-discussed college recruitments in recent memory.

Manning, the nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning and grandson of Archie, has kept his recruitment close to the vest. Nevertheless, the previous scuttlebutt indicated three programs standing out for top prospect in the class of 2023.

Those schools were Alabama, Georgia and Texas. But in recent days, the Crimson Tide seem to be fading away, according to a new report.

“When talking to different sources close to this recruitment, I have started to hear more about Georgia and Texas," On3's Chad Simmons wrote on Tuesday. "Alabama is still Alabama — and Nick Saban, Bill O’Brien and Pete Golding have all been involved. But there has been a little more chatter around the Bulldogs and Longhorns in recent weeks."

With Manning's chances of going to Alabama seemingly "fading" according to On3's recruiting predictions, fans have begun weighing in on the possibility of it now being a two-horse race.

So, as of now, it looks like Texas is the perceived favorite to land Manning. However, we've could still have a way to go before he announces a decision.

Arch and his family have given no indication of when he intends to commit, only that they are being deliberate about the process.