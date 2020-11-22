The Spun

Alabama Fans Are Drooling Over Bryce Young’s First Touchdown

Alabama Crimson Tide fans cheer in the stands during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs in the CFP National Championship.ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Alabama Crimson Tide fans cheer in the stands during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Bryce Young hype train is off and running following the former five-star recruit’s impressive first collegiate touchdown on Saturday.

Young isn’t going to overtake Mac Jones this season. Alabama’s veteran quarterback is putting up Heisman-like numbers and has full command of the offense. But it’s hard not to get excited about what Young brings to the table.

The five-star out of Southern California took to the field Saturday night in the midst of Alabama’s blowout win over the Kentucky Wildcats. He gained plenty of fans, especially after throwing his first-ever touchdown for the Crimson Tide.

The Alabama youngster avoided the rush and fired the ball in between two defenders to Devonta Smith for the score. Take a look below.

The bandwagon has begun. Bryce Young is going to garner plenty of fans in coming years if and when he earns the Tide’s starting quarterback gig. Fans are already sending in their reactions to Young’s first collegiate touchdown.

Alabama will be in a tricky situation if the offense struggles at any point the rest of this season. Mac Jones can’t afford to have a bad performance with a player like Bryce Young right on his heels.

But the way the offense has looked these past few weeks, there shouldn’t be much concern.

The Tide look like the best team in the nation right now, mostly because of Jones’ play.


