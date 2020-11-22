Alabama Fans Are Drooling Over Bryce Young’s First Touchdown

The Bryce Young hype train is off and running following the former five-star recruit’s impressive first collegiate touchdown on Saturday.

Young isn’t going to overtake Mac Jones this season. Alabama’s veteran quarterback is putting up Heisman-like numbers and has full command of the offense. But it’s hard not to get excited about what Young brings to the table.

The five-star out of Southern California took to the field Saturday night in the midst of Alabama’s blowout win over the Kentucky Wildcats. He gained plenty of fans, especially after throwing his first-ever touchdown for the Crimson Tide.

The Alabama youngster avoided the rush and fired the ball in between two defenders to Devonta Smith for the score. Take a look below.

Bryce Young was the top QB recruit in the country last year. He just threw his first collegiate TD pass 💪 @_bryce_young @AlabamaFTBL (via @SECNetwork) pic.twitter.com/r6pr4Sczzl — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 21, 2020

The bandwagon has begun. Bryce Young is going to garner plenty of fans in coming years if and when he earns the Tide’s starting quarterback gig. Fans are already sending in their reactions to Young’s first collegiate touchdown.

Alabama fans watching that Bryce Young touchdown pass. pic.twitter.com/EaUUwV2eEF — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) November 21, 2020

Holy hell Bryce Young. Smitty is ridiculous too. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) November 21, 2020

#Alabama has Bryce Young, a young stable of running backs, the best OL recruiting class. One of the best, if not the best WR class. Future offense in Tuscaloosa gonna be fun to watch. — Andrew Bone (@AndrewJBone) November 21, 2020

Mark my words Bryce young is about to give every defense hell 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 — K B 👑 (@KitKatB34) November 21, 2020

Alabama fans won’t get to see much of Bryce Young to DeVonta Smith, but the ones in attendance will remember when they did. — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) November 21, 2020

Alabama will be in a tricky situation if the offense struggles at any point the rest of this season. Mac Jones can’t afford to have a bad performance with a player like Bryce Young right on his heels.

But the way the offense has looked these past few weeks, there shouldn’t be much concern.

The Tide look like the best team in the nation right now, mostly because of Jones’ play.