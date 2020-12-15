Alabama Fans Are Freaking Out Over New Jaylen Waddle Video

Alabama fans have two items on their Christmas wish-list: a win over Florida in the SEC Championship Game and for Jaylen Waddle to return in time for the College Football Playoff.

The latter may be a little too good to be true, but fans can dream. Waddle is one of college football’s most electric players, but he’s been out since Oct. 24. The Alabama slot suffered an ankle injury against Tennessee that day. The injury was described as season-ending.

Rumors have surfaced this past week that Waddle’s recovery has been ahead of schedule. A new video may have confirmed those rumors.

Teammate DeVonta Smith posted a new video of Waddle to Smith’s Instagram story. Waddle is out of his walking boot and is seen lining up in the traditional receiver stance during the video. Alabama fans are understandably freaking out over the possibility of Waddle returning by the College Football Playoff.

Take this for what it’s worth, but this is encouraging to say the least.

Alabama fan’s no. 1 want on their Christmas wish list: The return of Jaylen Waddle pic.twitter.com/Cvrc3h1me4 — Kyle Henderson (@Rivals_Kyle) December 14, 2020

Alabama is already the best team in college football – and it’s not all that close. Add Jaylen Waddle back into the lineup and the Crimson Tide will bolster their high-powered attack.

Prior to getting injured, Waddle caught 25 passes for 557 yards and four touchdowns in just five games. DeVonta Smith has stepped up in his absence, asserting himself as a Heisman candidate.

The Tide are capable of winning the national championship without Waddle. But fans would love to see him return in time for the College Football Playoff.

Nothing is for sure, but Smith’s latest social media video may have hinted at a possible Waddle return sooner than expected.