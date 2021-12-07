Alabama Fans Are Furious About 1 Heisman Finalist Snub

The Heisman Trophy finalists have been unveiled. Unfortunately, there’s one obvious omission and Alabama fans are furious about it. So are we.

Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson did not make the Heisman cut. The good news is one of his teammates, Bryce Young, did. He’s joined by Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Young, Stroud, Hutchinson and Pickett are all sensational players. But omitting Anderson is mind=boggling.

The Alabama outside linebacker put up all-time great numbers this season while leading the Tide defense. He deserved an invite to the Heisman ceremony.

“[Will] Anderson has generational numbers, better than Suh, Young, Aaron Donald… he just had to play Auburn (who doesn’t pass) and Georgia in his last two games. But on the year: -Anderson: 91 Tackles, 31.5 TFLs, 15.5 Sacks -Hutchinson: 58 Tackles, 15.5 TFLs, 14 Sacks It’s not close,” wrote College Football Nerds via Twitter.

College Football Nerds isn’t alone.

Plenty of others are voicing complaints about Will Anderson’s omission from the Heisman finalists list.

Take a look.

When I am CFB Commissioner each Heisman voter will have to pass a yearly College Football literacy test administered by me Will Anderson not being in NYC is insane https://t.co/BsYlMaqRHg — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) December 7, 2021

Will Anderson Jr. 15.5 SACKS (#1 in NCAA) 32.5 TACKLES for LOSS (#1 in NCAA) ALABAMA (#1 Team in the Country) *If we’re going to mention ANY Defensive Player for Heisman, make sure this one right here is at the TOP of the list #Period — Harry Douglas (@HDouglas83) December 6, 2021

Will Anderson is not a Heisman finalist. Call the thing off. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 6, 2021

I know I cover him, but it’s laughable Will Anderson could possibly not win a national award this year. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) December 6, 2021

Will Anderson not being a Heisman finalist is pretty ridiculous. Voters did a bad job. Anderson and Hutchinson should both be finalists. Dudes are awesome. But Anderson had better numbers. Anderson: 31.5 TFLs, 15.5 sacks

Hutchinson: 15.5 TFLs, 14 sacks — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 6, 2021

Can't get past this Will Anderson thing. Can't say I'm surprised though. Somehow, the most dominant OLB in years — who *plays for Alabama* — has not gotten nearly the attention Chase Young did in '19, or even Hutchinson (who is perfectly deserving himself) this year. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 6, 2021

It’s really a shame the Heisman is limited to four finalists. It’s also too bad the quarterback position is so highly favored.

You could argue that Will Anderson probably deserved the nod over both C.J. Stroud and Kenny Pickett. At the very least, he should be included along with them as the fifth finalist.

We have a feeling Anderson will make a statement in the College Football Playoff. Alabama players usually do.