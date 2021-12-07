The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Alabama Fans Are Furious About 1 Heisman Finalist Snub

2021 SEC Championship - Georgia v AlabamaATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Will Anderson Jr. #31 of the Alabama Crimson Tide pressures Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs into throwing an interception during the third quarter of the SEC Championship game against the at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Heisman Trophy finalists have been unveiled. Unfortunately, there’s one obvious omission and Alabama fans are furious about it. So are we.

Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson did not make the Heisman cut. The good news is one of his teammates, Bryce Young, did. He’s joined by Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Young, Stroud, Hutchinson and Pickett are all sensational players. But omitting Anderson is mind=boggling.

The Alabama outside linebacker put up all-time great numbers this season while leading the Tide defense. He deserved an invite to the Heisman ceremony.

“[Will] Anderson has generational numbers, better than Suh, Young, Aaron Donald… he just had to play Auburn (who doesn’t pass) and Georgia in his last two games. But on the year: -Anderson: 91 Tackles, 31.5 TFLs, 15.5 Sacks -Hutchinson: 58 Tackles, 15.5 TFLs, 14 Sacks It’s not close,” wrote College Football Nerds via Twitter.

College Football Nerds isn’t alone.

Plenty of others are voicing complaints about Will Anderson’s omission from the Heisman finalists list.

Take a look.

It’s really a shame the Heisman is limited to four finalists. It’s also too bad the quarterback position is so highly favored.

You could argue that Will Anderson probably deserved the nod over both C.J. Stroud and Kenny Pickett. At the very least, he should be included along with them as the fifth finalist.

We have a feeling Anderson will make a statement in the College Football Playoff. Alabama players usually do.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.