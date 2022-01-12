Oregon defensive Kayvon Thibodeaux has become one of the most popular players in college football due to his impressive skillset. That being said, he’s receiving a lot of criticism from Alabama fans this week because of comments he made during an interview with FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt.

Thibodeaux told Klatt that he didn’t play college football at Alabama because he had doubts about his education there.

“You know what I sat back and thought about? I sat back and said what world do I want to be a part of? I said if I go to Alabama, I’m going to win national championships, literally,” Thibodeaux said, via AL.com. “But do I want to be a guy who’s known as a national championship winner or do I want to be a guy who’s known for being apart of the greatest organization in the world?

“What people don’t realize is that football is an American sport. So, no matter how great Alabama is, you only play football in America, Canada and a couple other places. But a brand like Nike, I mean, for me it was like what brand associations do I want to be tied to? For me, I already hate the stigmatism of football players being dumb jocks. Do you know the stigmatism of Alabama education? It ain’t the West Coast. It ain’t Harvard.”

Unsurprisingly, Thibodeaux is taking a lot of heat on Twitter for this rant about Alabama.

“Just found out my guy was an advertising major, attempting to drag Alabama’s education programs while our Advertising and PR program is ranked number ONE in the country, you can’t make this up,” an Alabama fan tweeted.

"Just found out my guy was an advertising major, attempting to drag Alabama's education programs while our Advertising and PR program is ranked number ONE in the country, you can't make this up," an Alabama fan tweeted.

“Heads up to any alumni… you should check with Kayvon to find out if your degree has any meaning,” Barstool Bama tweeted.

"Heads up to any alumni… you should check with Kayvon to find out if your degree has any meaning," Barstool Bama tweeted.

Alabama defensive lineman Monkell Goodwine also had something to say about Thibodeaux.

“Coach Saban is trying to enter the chat but he’s to busy on trying to make his players (us) successful,” Goodwine tweeted.

"Coach Saban is trying to enter the chat but he's to busy on trying to make his players (us) successful," Goodwine tweeted.

It’s pretty unfair to make these claims about Alabama, especially without stating any data to support that argument.

What do you make of Thibodeaux’s comments?