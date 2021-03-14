Alabama Fans Loving What Nate Oats Said After SEC Championship

Alabama may be a football school, first and foremost, but thanks to Nate Oats, the Tide men’s basketball team is having a tremendous season.

Alabama held off LSU this afternoon, earning an 80-79 victory and the program’s first SEC Tournament championship since 1991. The Crimson Tide are heading toward a likely No. 2 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Throughout this banner season for ‘Bama hoops, there’s been jokes about the university becoming a “basketball school.” Tide star Herb Jones even said that he picked Alabama with the hopes of turning it into a hoops haven.

After today’s win, Oats, the second-year head coach struck the perfect note when asked by ESPN’s Marty Smith if Alabama could ever be a basketball school.

“We don’t have to be a football school or a basketball school, we can just win championships,” Oats said. “We’re a championship school.”

The Crimson Tide have one championship under their belt this season. They’ll start their quest for another one later this week.

Alabama will find out its NCAA Tournament seeding and location during the Selection Show on CBS at 6 p.m ET.