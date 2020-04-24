Alabama Fans Not Happy With Scott Cochran’s NFL Draft Tweet

Former Alabama strength coach Scott Cochran’s latest tweet is upsetting Tide fans.

Cochran left Nick Saban’s staff this offseason to join Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs in an actual on-field role. The former Alabama off-field assistant is moving from the strength program to special teams coordinator for the Bulldogs.

It’s no secret Cochran was a essential piece of the Alabama coaching staff. His program consistently produced one of the best conditioned teams in all of college football.

To show off his successful training program, Cochran posted a graphic Thursday night showing just a few of the former Alabama players he coached that went onto play in the NFL. The graphic is a relatively common one in the college football world – especially with the draft getting going Thursday night. But Tide fans aren’t happy with the fact he slapped a Georgia logo on a graphic showing all Alabama players.

Don’t throw a Georgia logo on our guys. ✌🏼 — TJ Osborne (@tj_osborne2164) April 23, 2020

Love you coach…. but ummm… that’s not UGA football…. — Judd Henderson (@Bama_man_Judd) April 23, 2020

The Georgia-Alabama rivalry has gone to a whole new level this offseason. But Saban and the Tide have had the leg-up over the Bulldogs over the years. Alabama has a five-game win streak against Georgia, dating back to the 2008 season.

Perhaps adding Cochran to Georgia’s staff will help the Bulldogs end their Alabama misery in 2020.