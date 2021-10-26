Alabama Fans React To LSU Game Ticket News

It doesn’t sound like too many LSU fans are planning on attending the Alabama game on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Alabama athletics took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce more tickets for the LSU game have become available. Why? Because the Tigers have returned a portion of their allotment due to low sales from their fan-base.

“Ticket update. Due to returns by the visiting team, tickets are now available for @AlabamaFTBL’s game against LSU on Nov. 6,” Alabama athletics announced.

🚨 Ticket Update 🚨 Due to returns by the visiting team, tickets are now available for @AlabamaFTBL's game against LSU on Nov. 6! Tickets ➡️ https://t.co/fD6M4mTWGI#RollTide — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) October 26, 2021

As you probably expected, Alabama fans have taken this as an opportunity to blast Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers.

Just two years ago, LSU beat Alabama 46-41 thanks to Joe Burrow’s 393-yard, three-touchdown performance. Orgeron called Bryant-Denny Stadium LSU’s “house” following the thrilling SEC clash.

“This is our house from now on,” Orgeron said all the way back in 2019.

smh RT @RyanBrownWJOX: Ed Orgeron: “This is our house from now on.” pic.twitter.com/vGcfZIsYWm — B (@BryPaschal) November 10, 2019

How times have changed.

LSU has since decided it will part ways with Ed Orgeron at the end of this season. Alabama, meanwhile, is one of the best teams in college football.

The Crimson Tide fans are having a field day with Alabama athletics’ latest announcement.

“I was told by the soon-to-be former LSU coach that this would be their house, that they were taking over. I assume this has now changed,” one fan said on Twitter.

“I couldn’t imagine returning tickets when just two years ago the head coach said Bryant Denny is their house from now on,” another said. Take a look at what several other Alabama fans are saying about the latest tickets announcement about the LSU game on Nov. 6. Wow. Shouldn’t you be protecting “your house” better than this? @Coach_EdOrgeron https://t.co/fSNkLsvMNS — Clack (@joshclackler) October 26, 2021

Weren’t there some whispers about LSU running the SEC for decades to come? https://t.co/vqccViiCi5 — Baker Leyman (@BLshakenbake) October 26, 2021

This is a pretty bad look for the LSU Tigers. Nothing can go right for Ed Orgeron these days.

Alabama hosts LSU on Saturday, Nov. 6. Don’t expect to see many Tigers fans in attendance.