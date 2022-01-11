Look: Alabama Fan’s Reaction To The Loss Is Going Viral

With Alabama trailing 26-18 in the final minute of the national championship game, Bryce Young tried to take a shot downfield to set up a potential game-tying drive. Instead, he threw an interception that sealed the victory for Georgia.

Not only did Kelee Ringo intercept Young’s pass near the left sideline, he returned it 79 yards for a touchdown. It was an incredible play from the talented cornerback.

Shortly after Ringo scored the touchdown to put Georgia up by two possessions, ESPN’s camera crew caught an Alabama fan looking on in disgust.

Unfortunately for this Alabama fan, they’ll probably end up becoming a meme.

Here’s the photo of the Alabama fan going viral tonight:

This is a tough ending to Alabama’s season, that’s for sure.

Alabama proved earlier this season that it has the firepower to take down Georgia, but this was just an ugly performance from Nick Saban’s squad.

Fortunately for Alabama fans, their team should have more than enough talent to go on another playoff run next season.