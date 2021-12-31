Alabama Fans Are Not Happy With Bill O’Brien Today

Alabama leads Cincinnati 17-6 in the second half of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl, but Crimson Tide fans think offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is keeping them from being up even more.

Alabama has been dominating Cincinnati on the ground, rushing for over 200 yards through three quarters. However, they have struggled to move the ball consistently in the air, with quarterback Bryce Young completing 15-of-24 passes for only 155 yards.

O’Brien has dialed up 10 more running plays than passing plays thus far, but ‘Bama fans are clamoring for him to rely even more on the team’s running game.

A quick scan of Twitter reveals plenty of Crimson Tide supporters imploring O’Brien to run the damn ball more.

Bill O’Brien getting cussed out by the fandom again 😭 — (-_•) (@RollnTumbleweed) December 31, 2021

Bill O’Brien is embarrassing the great name of O’Brien with this playcalling — Riley O'Brien (@Ri_S_OB) December 31, 2021

The Bill O’Brien special. Find out what works, and do the exact opposite. — Brad Bravo (@BradBravo42) December 31, 2021

Bill O’Brien is so frustrating man dang lol. I’ve complained all year and felt bad about it after the UGA game. The last 2 drives he’s completely botched. Running when he should be throwing with Bruce, passing when he should be running. What is the rhyme or reason?#RollTide — Michael Pierce (@MichaelMPierce) December 31, 2021

what does Bill O’Brien legitimately see? — King Hutchens (@jackwilliam50) December 31, 2021

Business picking up in the “Bill O’Brien” mention department on Twitter — Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) December 31, 2021

Does Bill O’Brien have a Twitter? I am looking for it so I can tag him. — Chris Searcy (@ChrisSearcyNews) December 31, 2021

As annoyed as some Alabama fans are with their offensive coordinator, they can take comfort in the fact their team is completely in control as the fourth quarter starts. If the Crimson Tide can put the ball in the end zone just one more time, the game will essentially be over.

You can catch the rest of the Cotton Bowl on ESPN. The winner of this game will take on the Georgia-Michigan winner in the national title game on January 10.