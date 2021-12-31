The Spun

Alabama Fans Are Not Happy With Bill O’Brien Today

A closeup of Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien.DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Bill O'Brien of the Houston Texans walks on the sidelines while playing the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 4, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Alabama leads Cincinnati 17-6 in the second half of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl, but Crimson Tide fans think offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is keeping them from being up even more.

Alabama has been dominating Cincinnati on the ground, rushing for over 200 yards through three quarters. However, they have struggled to move the ball consistently in the air, with quarterback Bryce Young completing 15-of-24 passes for only 155 yards.

O’Brien has dialed up 10 more running plays than passing plays thus far, but ‘Bama fans are clamoring for him to rely even more on the team’s running game.

A quick scan of Twitter reveals plenty of Crimson Tide supporters imploring O’Brien to run the damn ball more.

As annoyed as some Alabama fans are with their offensive coordinator, they can take comfort in the fact their team is completely in control as the fourth quarter starts. If the Crimson Tide can put the ball in the end zone just one more time, the game will essentially be over.

You can catch the rest of the Cotton Bowl on ESPN. The winner of this game will take on the Georgia-Michigan winner in the national title game on January 10.

