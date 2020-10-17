Alabama Fans Will Love College GameDay’s Guest Picker Today

College GameDay is in Tuscaloosa for this weekend’s showdown between Alabama and Georgia. There was some controversy surrounding last weekend’s celebrity guest picker, but that won’t be the case this Saturday.

On Friday night, College GameDay revealed its guest picker for this weekend’s show. It turns out that former Alabama running back Derrick Henry will join the crew to predict the outcomes of every big game that Week 7 has to offer.

Henry quickly became a fan favorite at Alabama, as he finished his career with a national championship and Heisman Trophy. In his final season with the Crimson Tide, he had 2,219 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns.

Though he hasn’t joined the show just yet, Henry has a message for Lee Corso.

“Your boy is going to be a guest picker on College GameDay. You already know it’s Roll Tide,” Henry said. “Coach, you better pick Bama!”

"Coach, you better pick Bama!" Pro Bowl RB @KingHenry_2 is joining us live tomorrow morning as this week's guest picker 🙌 pic.twitter.com/uHyA3sle3T — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 17, 2020

Tonight’s game might very be well decided by whether or not Nick Saban is allowed to coach from the sidelines.

After testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Saban has tested negative for the virus in back-to-back days. If he tests negative once again today, he’ll be allowed to coach against Georgia.

Henry discussed the possibility of Alabama competing against Georgia without Saban during his press conference on Friday.

“Definitely something very different and this is a big one, big one that we need against a good opponent,” Henry said. “So hopefully it all works out for the better and we come out on top with a win, because I definitely want to hear some of these former Georgia players in here on Sunday.”

Alabama fans can catch Henry on College GameDay around 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN.