Alabama Fans Will Love Deshaun Watson’s Tweet About 2017 Title Game

Deshaun Watson flying through the air.TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Clemson Tigers is tackled short of the first down by linebacker Reuben Foster #10 and defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick #29 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the third quarter of the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, ESPN decided to replay one of the best national title games college football has seen in recent memory.

Clemson used a Herculean effort from star quarterback Deshaun Watson to take down the Alabama Crimson Tide. It wasn’t easy, and the game came down to the final seconds.

Thursday night, players from both of those teams took to Twitter to talk about the contest. Former Alabama star tight end O.J. Howard suggested the Crimson Tide’s defense from that season was one of the best in history.

His opponent in that game, Watson, agreed. The Houston Texans star quarterback took to Twitter on Thursday night to pay his respects to that Alabama squad.

“Definitely was the best,” he said on Twitter.

Watson had one of his best games at the collegiate level during that national title game. He racked up 420 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air.

He added another 43 yards and a touchdown on the ground as well. Although Alabama sported one of the best defenses of all time – according to Howard – Watson carved them up anyway.

In the final seconds of the game, he hit Hunter Renfrow in the corner of the endzone for a walk-off touchdown.

In the end, the Tigers walked out with a 35-31 victory and Watson went on to become the No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

