On Wednesday morning, high school football players around the country officially signed with their college football programs.

For many, their minds have been made up for months. National Signing Day is just a formality for many who knew where they wanted to go all along.

However, NSD also delivers a few surprises every now and then. That was the case on Wednesday morning when Alabama flipped a four-star recruit from a rival in the SEC.

Keanu Koht, a four-star defensive end announced he signed with the Crimson Tide. What makes this interesting is that Koht had been committed to LSU since earlier this summer.

Here’s his announcement.

It’s a tough blow for the Tigers who are in the midst of a down season. LSU dominated the college football world in 2019 and that helped land commitments from recruits like Koht.

However, given the team’s struggles this season, some of those recruits decided to take their talents elsewhere. That’s bad news by itself, but the fact that Koht decided to sign with the Tigers’ rival makes things even worse.

Koht is the No. 198 overall recruit in the 2021 class. He’s the No. 12 weakside defensive end and the No. 30 player from the state of Florida.

Alabama already owned the No. 1 recruiting class and the addition of Koht won’t hurt.