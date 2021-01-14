Breaking: 4 Alabama Stars Declare For 2021 NFL Draft

As is the case pretty much every year, you’re going to see the Alabama Crimson Tide reload once again. Four underclassmen on the Alabama football team declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, all likely first round picks.

Quarterback Mac Jones is the headliner, coming off maybe the best quarterback season in Alabama history. He completed over 77-percent of his passes for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns, and just four interceptions.

Jaylen Waddle, who returned from a broken ankle to appear in the national championship game, is also heading to the draft. He had 28 receptions for 591 yards and four touchdowns before going out during the game against Tennessee, helping open the door for the absolutely incredible statistical season that DeVonta Smith put together. Waddle had 554 yards and four scores in four games before his injury, before his brief appearance against Ohio State.

On the defensive side, cornerback Patrick Surtain II and defensive lineman Christian Barmore. Surtain was the top cornerback in college football this year, while Barmore was a breakout star for the defense this season, the latest in a long line of standout defensive linemen for the Tide.

Surtain and Waddle both rank inside the top 11 of Todd McShay’s rankings for the 2021 NFL Draft, over at ESPN+. DeVonta Smith, the Heisman winner and national championship MVP, is his top-rated Alabama prospect, while Jones, Barmore, and Najee Harris are all potential first-round picks.

Throw in guys like linebacker Dylan Moses, offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood, Deonte Brown, and Landon Dickerson, and defensive tackle LaBryan Ray, and this year’s NFL Draft should once again be loaded with Alabama football stars.

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to run from April 29 and May 1 in Cleveland.