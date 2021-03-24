Alabama Football Assistant Coach Reportedly No Longer With Program

Jay Graham was hired as an Alabama football assistant coach in early February. Now, he’s reportedly no longer with the program.

Aaron Suttles of The Athletic reported late Tuesday night that Graham, the Tide’s new tight ends and special teams coach, is expected to be out of his role by the end of the week. No reason for the change was given.

Alabama has its next spring practice later today, so we’ll see if head coach Nick Saban is able to provide further comment on Graham’s situation.

Graham was hired earlier this offseason to replace Jeff Banks, who left to join Steve Sarkisian’s staff at Texas. The 45-year-old assistant served as Tennessee’s running backs coach last season.

Prior to that, Graham was an assistant at Texas A&M (2018-19), Florida State (2013-17), Tennessee (2012) and South Carolina (2009-11). He also has worked at UT Martin, Miami (Ohio) and Chattanooga.

Graham was a star running back at Tennessee in the mid-1990s before being drafted in the third round by the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens in 1997.

He went on to have a five-year NFL career with Baltimore, Seattle and Green Bay before closing out his playing days in the CFL.