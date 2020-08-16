Alabama Athletic Director Reacts To Viral Photo Of Tuscaloosa

Alabama football is hoping to play the 2020 season this fall. Right now, the SEC is aiming to hold a 10-game conference-only schedule.

In order to make a fall season more likely, SEC coaches and administrators have been asking their fans for some time to socially distance and wear masks. While some people have listened, others have not.

This afternoon, Cecil Hurt of the Tuscaloosa News shared a photo on Twitter of a long line outside of a Tuscaloosa bar. There wasn’t much distancing or masking going on at all.

“If you are from Tuscaloosa, you don’t need Dora the Explorer to tell you where,” Hurt wrote. “Enjoy tomorrow’s schedule release.”

Last one from a few minutes ago. If you are from Tuscaloosa, you don’t need Dora the Explorer to tell you where. Enjoy tomorrow’s schedule release. pic.twitter.com/2BGB03koPV — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) August 16, 2020

It didn’t take long for Alabama AD Greg Byrne to react to Hurt’s photo. Needless to say, he’s not pleased.

“Who wants college sports this fall? Obviously not these people!” Byrne wrote. “We’ve got to do better than this for each other and our campus community. Please wear your masks!”

Who wants college sports this fall?? 🏈⚽️🏐🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏿 Obviously not these people!! 🤦🏼‍♂️ We’ve got to do better than this for each other and our campus community. Please wear your masks!😷 pic.twitter.com/OAFocYZwin — Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) August 16, 2020

While we can appreciate the effort from Hurt and Byrne, at this point, if people aren’t going to socially distance or wear masks, they probably never will. This goes double for college kids.

You’re not getting through to them now, and no matter how much they may love Alabama football, they aren’t changing their behavior.