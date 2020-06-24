Recruiting Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Alabama QB Bryce Young

Despite losing Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa in successive years, the Alabama quarterback pipeline isn’t going away anytime soon.

On Wednesday, in an interview with Bleacher Report, 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong had a lot to say about Alabama freshman QB Bryce Young. Wiltfong declared that Young has a chance to win the Heisman Trophy. He might even contend for it multiple times.

“I would think that he’s got a shot to win the Heisman Trophy,” Wiltfong said. “He’s going to have so many great players around him at Alabama, and if he’s the player that we think he’s going to be, I think you’re talking about a guy who is going to be invited to New York, maybe more than once.”

Young was an early enrollee at Alabama after four years as a starter at Mater Dei High School. 247Sports rates him as the No. 2 overall prospect in the country, the No. 1 prospect from California, and the No. 1 dual-threat QB in the Class of 2020.

Alabama commit Bryce Young got his first D-I offer in eighth grade. One recruiter already sees him as a potential Heisman winner. It's no wonder 2020's No. 2 overall prospect is set to be Nick Saban's newest QB prodigy. — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 24, 2020

Despite his strong football pedigree, Young may not be the favorite to start for Alabama when Week 1 rolls around. He’ll need to beat out Mac Jones, who took over for Tua Tagovailoa at various points this past season.

But Young won’t be riding the bench for long. He’s one of the most highly-touted prospects in the country, and a dual-threat player in an offense that loves the running game.

No Crimson quarterback has ever won the Heisman Trophy. But if any Alabama signal caller had a chance at getting one before playing a down, it might just be Bryce Young.

[Bleacher Report]