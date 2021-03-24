Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting an Alabama assistant coach would no longer be with the program.

The report suggested tight ends coach Jay Graham would no longer be with the program. He joined the program in February, but already found himself out of the job.

Details were not known as of Tuesday night. However, on Wednesday afternoon, Graham took to Twitter with a message for Alabama fans. He announced he would be stepping away from his role to seek professional help for his mental health.

“The events of the past year have taken a toll on millions of people around the world, not only in lost loves one or lost jobs, but in unprecedented anxieties and mental health,” he said in a statement.

“I am taking time away from football to seek professional help immediately, gain a better understanding of my mental health and spend time with loves ones. I hope to rebalance my life so that I am able to return to my passion of coaching and helping student-athletes pursue their dreams.”

Alabama hired Graham earlier this offseason to replace Jeff Banks, who left to join Steve Sarkisian’s staff at Texas. The 45-year-old assistant served as Tennessee’s running backs coach last season.

Hopefully Graham’s time away from the field can help improve his mental health and help him connect with his family.

We’re wishing him the best.