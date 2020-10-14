Former Alabama QB Greg McElroy Addresses Tide’s Defensive Issues

Alabama football picked up a win against Ole Miss, but Lane Kiffin’s offense took a big chunk out of Nick Saban and Pete Golding’s defense in the process. The Ole Miss offense racked up 647 total yards in the 63-48 loss.

Ole Miss’ 48 points were the most ever scored against Alabama by an unranked team. Alabama, which may have the most explosive offense in college football, eventually pulled away from the Rebels, but it was a legitimate game for a while.

Defensive issues aren’t unique to Alabama. There are plenty of defenses around the country, and even in the NFL, that have really struggled with even basic things like tackling. Many teams have had to reduce the amount of live practice due to health protocols this year, and play on that side of the ball has suffered.

When asked about his alma mater’s defensive woes, former Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy identified tackling as the most immediate thing that needs to be fixed. He has faith that Saban and Golding will get things turned around moving forward.

“Tackle,” McElroy said on Tuesday’s College Football Live, according to 247Sports. “Let’s start there. I mean fundamentals of tackling and getting off blocks.”

He believes that Alabama’s talent on the defensive side may have actually worked against it in some ways, because guys were not playing within the system.

"It's really that simple. Alabama obviously has a remarkable amount of talent. They have a ton of athleticism in their front seven. However, sometimes when you have athleticism like Alabama does, you have a tendency to occasionally play out of control. Guys aren't necessarily doing a great job of being mindful of the scheme they're being asked to be in. They're using that athleticism, and we honestly have to give credit to Ole Miss, who took advantage of Alabama's aggressiveness and won one-on-one matchups and did a great job with yards after catch throughout the course of a 60-minute game."

Without all of the normal time for practice, and without some early season buy-games to get guys real in-game experience before playing an offense as dynamic as Lane Kiffin’s at Ole Miss, it isn’t a huge surprise that Alabama is behind where they should be in that regard. It also wouldn’t be a big surprise if the unit looked a lot better by season’s end.

Nick Saban and his staff hope the turnaround is quicker than that, though. A potential SEC Championship preview is on the schedule this weekend, when Alabama welcomes Georgia to Tuscaloosa.