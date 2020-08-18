DeVonta Smith Reacts To Early Play From Freshman QB Bryce Young

Mac Jones is the returning quarterback with experience for Alabama football, but a lot of Crimson Tide fans are understandably keeping an eye on Bryce Young.

A product of Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, Young arrived in Tuscaloosa with plenty of fanfare. He was the No. 1 quarterback and the No. 2 overall player in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports‘ Composite Rankings.

With Jones already on the roster, there’s no need for Nick Saban to rush Young along, but the early reports from Alabama football training camp are positive for the 5-foot-11, 197-pound dual-threat signal caller.

“I like what I’m seeing. He’s ready,” star wide receiver DeVonta Smith told AL.com’s Matt Zenitz. “Just the way he approaches the game and handles himself, he’s going to be a great quarterback.”

Young enrolled early at Alabama in January with the obvious intention of being able to contribute right away. Though COVID-19 stunted his offseason plans, it looks like he is making quality progress in camp.

Having Young be up to speed only makes Alabama football more dangerous this fall. The Crimson Tide are loaded at wide receiver, led by Smith and Jaylen Waddle, and Najee Harris will carry the load at running back. The offensive line should also be formidable.

The quarterback play from Jones and Young could be the X-factor for ‘Bama.