Alabama Reportedly Hiring Former NFL Head Coach As Assistant

Yesterday Nick Saban added former Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien to his staff, naming him Alabama football’s new offensive coordinator. But today, another ex-NFL head coach is joining him in Tuscaloosa, former Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone.

According to college football insider Bruce Feldman, Alabama is hiring Marrone as their new offensive line coach. Marrone was fired earlier this month after a league-worst 1-15 record in 2020.

In four full seasons plus a brief spell as interim head coach in Jacksonville, Marrone went 23-43, leading the Jaguars to the AFC Championship Game in 2017. He also had a two-year stint with the Buffalo Bills, going 15-17 from 2013 to 2014.

But the newly-appointed Alabama offensive line coach has extensive college experience. On top of his NFL experience, Marrone served four years as head coach at Syracuse, leading the Orange to a 25-25 record with two bowl wins and a Big East title in 2012.

Marrone also has some SEC coaching experience too. He was the offensive line coach at Georgia in 2000, and the offensive line and tight ends coach at Tennessee in 2001.

SOURCE: Former #Jaguars HC Doug Marrone is expected to become the new Alabama offensive line coach… as a deal is being worked out. @Mzenitz was first to report the move. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 20, 2021

Needless to say, Doug Marrone is pretty well qualified to be an offensive line coach anywhere, including Alabama.

Marrone and O’Brien are two of the most high-profile new hires that the Crimson Tide have made. But they won’t be the last.

Alabama football still has vacancies to fill at RBs coach, tight ends coach and special teams coordinator.

Will Nick Saban add any more former NFL coaches to his staff before the the 2021 season starts?

