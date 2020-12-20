Watch: Absolutely Wild Play In The SEC Championship Game

Alabama football has an incredible group of wide receivers. They helped the team in a big way without catching a pass during the first quarter of tonight’s SEC Championship Game against Florida.

With the game tied at seven, Alabama quarterback and Heisman contender Mac Jones was intercepted by Florida’s Trey Dean III on 3rd and 2. It could have been a massive play for the Gators, until Crimson Tide receiver John Metchie III forced a fumble. DeVonta Smith, Alabama’s other Heisman contender, made the big recovery to keep possession for Bama.

On the next play, Jones found Smith for a 31-yard touchdown to take a 14-7 lead. Smith has five receptions for 83 yards and the score tonight.

Florida has cut into the lead with a field goal, so this one is still pretty close at the end of the first. Alabama is up 14-10 overall.

John Metchie and DeVonta Smith coming up with new ways to help Alabama. pic.twitter.com/GdYUixSQZb — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 20, 2020

Coming into tonight, Smith had a team-lead 83 receptions for 1,327 yards and 15 touchdowns. While Mac Jones has the advantage of being a quarterback—and he has been spectacular this season—Smith has been unreal this year.

The team also lost Jaylen Waddle, another potential first round pick in the spring, so DeVonta Smith’s surge in recent weeks has been even more important as Alabama cruises to the College Football Playoff.

If he can take home college football’s biggest award, he’d be the first non-quarterback to win the award since Derrick Henry in 2015, and the first non QB/running back since Charles Woodson in 1997. Michigan’s Desmond Howard was the last player to primarily play wide receiver to win the award, all the way back in 1991. It’d be refreshing for a different position to take it home, and without a Joe Burrow/Kyler Murray-type quarterback performance this year, Alabama football’s stud receiver is as good a choice as any.

[CBS Sports]