Alabama Graduate Assistant Trying Out For NFL Team

Former Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter may currently be a grad assistant at his alma mater, but he hasn’t given up on his NFL dream.

Carter, who started at the “Star” or nickelback position for the Crimson Tide in 2018 and 2019, will tryout for the Houston Texans at their rookie minicamp this weekend, according to AL.com’s Matt Zenitz.

The former four-star recruit went undrafted in 2020 but signed with the New York Jets and eventually made his way onto the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad. Carter joined the Alabama staff as a grad assistant back in February.

In four seasons playing for the Tide, Carter recorded 100 tackle and three interceptions. His best season came in 2018 when he compiled 43 tackles and a pair of interception returns for touchdowns.

Carter is probably a long shot to stick with the Texans, but why not take advantage of the opportunity to work out for an NFL team while you still can?

At worst, if and when Carter is sent home, he can return to a staff position with the premier college football program in America.