Alabama Officially Announces Hiring Of Former NFL Head Coach

Alabama football made its hiring of former Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone official on Monday.

Marrone, who was fired by the Jaguars after a 1-15 season in 2020, will become the new offensive line coach for the Crimson Tide. He replaces Kyle Flood, who moved on to the University of Texas to join Steve Sarkisian’s staff.

Marrone is the second former NFL head coach to catch on with Nick Saban this offseason. Former Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien was named Alabama’s new offensive coordinator recently.

“I have always admired the programs Coach Saban has built, and I am excited to have the opportunity to join his staff here at Alabama,” Marrone said in a press release. “Coach’s program is the model of consistency, and I am looking forward to helping continue that tradition of success with an exceptional group of players and coaches.”

Marrone went 23-43 in his tenure in Jacksonville. His best season was 2017, when he led the Jaguars to a 10-6 record and an appearance in the AFC Championship Game.

Marrone was also the head coach of the Buffalo Bills in 2013 and 2014, posting a 15-17 record in two seasons. Prior to that, he went 25-25 as the head coach of his alma mater Syracuse from 2009-12.

A former lineman at Syracuse and with the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints, Marrone has extensive history as an offensive line coach at the collegiate and NFL levels.