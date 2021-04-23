Alabama QB Jayden George, Son Of NFL QB, Enters Transfer Portal

Jayden George has a pretty good quarterback pedigree, as the son of former No. 1 pick Jeff George. He’s looking for a new opportunity after two years under Nick Saban with Alabama football.

George was a preferred walk-on in the class of 2019 for ‘Bama. He was not heavily recruited, but put together a very impressive high school senior season in 2018, throwing for 3,100 yards and 42 touchdowns en route to an Indiana state championship with Indianapolis’ Warren Central High School.

Quarterback at Alabama has been an unbelievably competitive position for years now. Tua Tagovailoa beat out an All-SEC performer in Jalen Hurts, and last year, Mac Jones stepped in for Tua after he left for the NFL, and put together one of the best seasons in Alabama history. This year, former No. 1 recruit Bryce Young is expected to start.

Trying to win meaningful playing time at that spot is hard for anyone. Doing so as a preferred walk-on is even more difficult. It makes sense that he is set to look elsewhere, and per reports, the young Alabama football quarterback is now in the transfer portal to do just that.

His father Jeff George went from being a high school All-American to a star at Illinois. He was the No. 1 pick in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, before a solid 15-year journeyman career.

He’d go on to play for the Atlanta Falcons, Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Football Team, Seattle Seahawks, and Chicago Bears. He’d return to the Raiders for a practice squad stint in 2006, before officially retiring. In 1997, he led the NFL with 3,917 passing yards as a Raider. He had a career high of 4,143 yards with the Falcons in 1995.

So far, there isn’t a great sense as to where Jayden George may head, but he should have some opportunities to compete at the Division I level, after two seasons under Saban and the impressive Alabama staff.

