Mike Locksley was Alabama football’s offensive coordinator until late 2018, when he was named head coach at Maryland. Now, he may dip back into Nick Saban’s staff as he looks for a new defensive coordinator for the Terrapins.

Karl Scott just wrapped up his third year with Alabama as cornerbacks coach. Prior to the stint, he coached defensive backs at Texas Tech. In Dec. 2017, he accepted the defensive coordinator job at Louisiana-Lafayette, but left to join Nick Saban’s staff.

Alabama has routinely produced impressive defensive back talent. Scott has played a big part, both in production from that position, as well as recruiting for the Crimson Tide as a whole.

He was ranked as the No. 3 recruiter in the country for the 2020 cycle, per 247Sports. This year, ahead of National Signing Day, he’s at No. 2 in the nation, and is credited with nine commitments for the Crimson Tide.

Sources: Alabama cornerbacks coach Karl Scott is expected to be a top target for the Maryland defensive coordinator job https://t.co/uX1pDyYK8N — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 29, 2021

Per AL.com‘s Matt Zenitz, Karl Scott is “expected to be a top target” to lead Maryland’s defense. Leaving Saban’s staff is tough, but Scott would have the opportunity to be a Big Ten coordinator, which would certainly be tough to turn down.

The move would take Scott out of his recruiting comfort zone a bit. Scott primarily recruits SEC country as well as his home state of Texas for the Crimson Tide. He does have plenty of experience dipping into Florida, which is helpful for basically any school, including Maryland, which has five Sunshine State commits this year.

We’ll see if Locksley goes for his former colleague, or the Maryland search heads in a different direction. Saban is already tasked with rebuilding a pretty large chunk of the Alabama football staff after the departure of Steve Sarkisian to Texas and others connected to that move. He’s probably like to keep his defensive staff intact as much as possible.

[AL.com]