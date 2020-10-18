Everyone Made The Same Joke About Alabama’s First Half Finish

It initially looked like time ran out on Alabama football at the end of the first half, after Mac Jones spiked the ball following a long completion over the middle of the field. After a review, the Crimson Tide were able to kick a field goal to cut into Georgia’s lead.

It could wind up being a big moment in this game, especially if Alabama comes back to win a close game. Will Reichard hit a huge 52-yarder, his career long, to cut things to 24-20.

The history of Nick Saban and Alabama arguing for one more second in order to try long field goals is notable, of course. Back in 2013 it gave us one of the most memorable plays in college football history: the Kick Six, when Auburn’s Chris Davis returned a short 57-yard attempt 107 yards for a game-winning touchdown in the Iron Bowl.

Luckily, Alabama football didn’t have a repeat moment at the end of the first half tonight. That didn’t stop college football fans from getting their jokes off though.

One second being put on the clock has never come back to bite Alabama on a long field goal attempt before. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 18, 2020

Put a second back on the clock and let Alabama kick a FG what could go wrong — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) October 18, 2020

First time I’ve seen a second being added to the clock that benefitted #Alabama. — Jack Williams (@205JackWilliams) October 18, 2020

Of course, Georgia fans probably don’t want to hear about that Auburn team either. A week earlier, the Tigers beat the Dawgs in much different but still incredible fashion, with the “Prayer at Jordan-Hare,” an unbelievable Hail Mary touchdown for the Tigers off of a tipped ball by the Georgia defense.

Those were happier days for Auburn’s program. While Alabama and Georgia duel for SEC supremacy, Auburn got upset by South Carolina today, 30-22. As has happened so many times before, things have started to heat up for Gus Malzahn a bit, and quarterback Bo Nix has been called into question in a major way after a pretty brutal outing against the Gamecocks defense.

The second half just got underway in Tuscaloosa. Tonight’s game is on CBS. After a thrilling first half, we’re in for a great conclusion here.