Alabama Kicker Announces Transfer To Another SEC Program

Former Alabama football kicker Joseph Bulovas has officially announced his transfer to Vanderbilt University.

After serving as the Crimson Tide starting place kicker for most of 2018-2019, Bulovas entered his name into the transfer portal on Jan. 14 2021. The special teams weapon will now join the fellow SEC Commodores as the starter next season.

Bulovas took to Instagram on Friday night to announce his decision:

“It’s been an amazing four years in Tuscaloosa and I can’t thank Coach Saban and the Alabama program enough for everything they have done for me,” Bulovas wrote. “It’s truly been an honor to play for the Crimson Tide and be a part of two national championship teams. With that being said, I will be playing my last two collegiate years at Vanderbilt University! #AnchorDown”

Coming out of Mandeville High School in Louisiana, Bulovas was the No. 3 kicker recruit in the 2017 class, per 247Sports. At the time, Alabama, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech were his top options. Vanderbilt hadn’t made any effort to recruit him prior to this year.

In 24 games with the Crimson Tide, Bulovas went 134/142 on extra points (94.4%) and 22/29 on field goals (75.9%) for 200 total points. Near the end of 2019 and all the way through 2020, the junior was replaced by Alabama football’s current kicker, Will Reichard. This past season, Reichard was 100% on both extra points and field goals (84/84 and 14/14).

With a clear new top dog in Tuscaloosa, it was time for Bulovas to move on.

The former starter will now leave his national championship winning squad to join a Vanderbilt team that went winless in 2020.

With historic kicker Sarah Fuller announcing her retirement from football after the 2020 season, Bulovas will provide a much-needed boost to the kicking unit.